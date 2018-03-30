Town Ladies lose out late on to Cambridge

Luton Town Ladies went down to a 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United in their FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One clash on Sunday.

The visitors created several good chances in the first half, Rachel Kosky heading against the post from a corner, Nicola Henman’s effort cleared off the line and Tash Fensome brought down when clean through, with no free kick awarded.

Fensome had to come off with concussion from the tackle and after the break, it was a more even contest, Luton keeper Kezia Hassall saving well when one-on-one.

Hatters struggled to maintain their momentum though and five minutes from time, United won it through Amber Cantwell.

Luton are next in action when they visit Stevenage a week today (Wednesday).

Town’s Development side, who are in their own battle at the foot of the Greater London Women’s League Division One, battled bravely during a 2-0 defeat to leaders Godalming Town.

The visitors went in front after half an hour, before keeper Jess Devoti, who hadn’t played in almost a year, made a superb save.

Godalming extended their lead in the second period with a controversial goal, when Devoti looked to have both hands on the ball as the striker slid in, but it was allowed to stand.

Town host basement side Bromley this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the club’s U11s won their first cup final last weekend by beating Great Denham 3-0.

Top goalscorer Carla Todd stole the show bagging a hat-trick as manager Kim Newns said: “I am very proud of how the team performed, they worked hard and battled until the end.

“The talent keeps on improving each week.”