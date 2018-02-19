Two for Bamford as Green claim vital win over Cockfosters

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 3 Cockfosters 0

Crawley Green recorded their first win since early January as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Cockfosters on Saturday.

A scrappy start to the game saw home keeper Dean Bull quickly called into action saving well from Matt Sinclair, while Bradley Marriott then fired over.

Crawley hit back though and took the lead on 10 minutes when Clayton’s cross was flicked on by Pat Daly for Josh Bamford to score, with the visitors defence appealing in vain for offside.

Looking to up the tempo, Shaun Foley shot wide following a good move and Clayton’s effort cannoned off the post.

Fosters had chances of their own, Sinclair denied by Bull and Ed Davis going close, with Connor Richardson blocking Paul Syme’s drive.

Green should have led by more than one at half time though, Clayton seeing his shot charged down, while Bamford screw one wide and saw another deflected for a corner.

In the second period, Cockfosters were out of the blocks quicker, Sinclair’s cross claimed by Bull, the keeper also rushing out to block from Claudio Tipote.

Sam Pemberton and Aaron Browne combined for Clayton who couldn’t beat Lee Walker, while he then wasted two further glorious opportunities.

However, there was no preventing Clayton making it 2-0 on 67 minutes as he fired beyond Walker for his 24th goal of the season.

Marriott disputed the goal with the officials and received two yellows in quick succession as the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Five minutes later, Crawley deservedly killed the game off when Sam Willett sent Bamford clear and he netted his second.

Sodiq Thompson saw his effort tipped on to the post by Walker, who also denied Browne late on, as Crawley climbed to fourth from bottom.

This weekend, Crawley travel to Wembley.