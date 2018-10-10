Unbeaten Shefford see off Renhold to stay top

Shefford Town & Campton stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 home victory over Renhold United to remain two points clear at the head of the Bedfordshire League.

Sam King scored a hat-trick and that, alongside a single goal from Kane Dougherty, did the damage against a lone United reply from Wes Lewis. However, sitting in second in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform having played two games fewer are Cranfield United who ran out 4-2 home winners over previously unbeaten Ickwell & Old Warden. Connor McBrien with a brace plus Justin Newman and Deroy Philips netted for United against Ickwell replies via Lee Threadgold and Sol Kazengo.

Now in third are Queens Park Crescents who retained their 100% home record with a 3-1 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers thanks to goals from Ayaz Hussain, Shahinur Rahman and Fabio Sattar against a lone Rovers reply from Nick Skolsky.

Wilstead are fourth and remain unbeaten on the road after winning 3-2 at AFC Oakley M&DH. Jamie Hall, Joe Sullivan and Paul Jones marked their scoresheet against home replies via Alex Liburd and Zach Ives.

Also enjoying life on the road were Crawley Green Reserves who won 2-1 at Flitwick Town. Jake Arch and Dominic Horn netted the goals against a lone Town reply from Phil Matthews.

Claiming their first win were Stevington with a 4-1 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Martin Danobrega with a hat-trick plus a strike from William Pinney were replied to once by Town’s Matthew Cheveralls.

Wootton Blue Cross who ran out 7-0 home winners over Sharnbrook to claim their first home win. Kane Griffith led the way with a hat-trick and joined on the Blue Cross scoresheet by single goals from Antony Wright, Adam Mead, Jonathan Butler and Lui Sarrington.

The Riseley Sports v Caldecote game was abandoned due to a serious injury to a Caldecote player. At the time of the curtailment there had been no goals.

It’s all change at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills standings. The 61 FC Luton Reserves started the day on top of the table but tumbled to seventh spot after losing their % home record. Joe Bygraves and Luke Gray netted for Cranfield United Reserves in a 2-1 win, Leslie Medford replying for the 61.

Bedford Albion are now top after winning 4-0 at Lea Sports PSG. Keegan Roberts, Toby Hunt, Sam Donadio and Paul Babbington all found the back of the net to take them two points clear of Henlow who beat Flitwick Town Reserves 3-0 at home. Luke Hills netted twice and Piers Le-Grand once to do the damage.

In fourth are Wixams who were held to a 3-3 home draw by the still unbeaten Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Grant Tibbett twice plus an own goal marked the home scoresheet against a Town hat-trick in reply from James Snee.

The club sitting between these sides in sixth are Biggleswade FC Reserves following their 5-2 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Kian Coles, Darren Woodend, Clan Mitchell, Charlie Gough and John Veal netted the goals to bring up the nap hand against Town replies via Bryn Reynolds and a Nikola Stanchev penalty.

Also scoring five were Christians in Sport (Luton) with a 5-2 home victory over Cople & Bedford SA. Andy Page with a brace plus single goals from Adam Lord, Sammy Okere and Matthew Kirby-Daniels were replied to twice by Ollie Hughes and Lewis Fox for the visitors.

The Wilstead Reserves v Sandy game was postponed due to the unsafe nature of Wilstead’s Jubilee Playing Fields pitch.

We also have new league leaders in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro in the shape of Houghton Athletic after they ran out 4-1 winners at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Garvin Watson, Cosmin Miron, Antony Simms and Josh Burnett all found the back of the net against a lone Rovers reply via Garry Russon.

Athletic took over the leadership from Meltis Albion on goal difference after the Albion were beaten 3-1 at home by Sporting Lewsey Park – Adrian Fontenelle, Sean Fahy and Mark Raffermati netting for the Park against a lone Albion reply via Sean Canavan.

Slipping from second to third are Atletico Europa who lost their 100% home record when beaten 4-2 by Luton Leagrave AFC. Melvin Uzomah with a hat-trick and Ishmael Drais scored for Leagrave against home replies via Paddy Alimanji and Albert Adeyemi.

Kempston Athletic retained their unbeaten ways with a 5-1 victory at Sundon Park Rovers. Dan Mattin, Ash Mattin, Craig Damon, Garry Whitbread plus an own goal brought up their nap hand against a lone Rovers reply via Rayvaun Bridgett.

Also still unbeaten and just goal difference behind the Athletic in fifth are Elstow Abbey who claimed a 3-2 home victory over Clifton. Neville Allen, Jason Harrison and Travis Joseph were on the Abbey scoresheet against Clifton replies via Adam Lawrence and Liam Chalkley.

However, the biggest scorers were CS Rovers with a 6-1 home win over Black Swan – Daniel Bhatti with a hat-trick, Conner Daracha with a brace plus a single goal from Dalitso Chibwe only being replied to once by Ben Smith for the Swan. Claiming their first home points were Caldecote Reserves with a 4-1 victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Adam Legate netted all four goals against a lone M&DH reply from Justin Muricroft.

The St Josephs (Saturday) v MK Unite Reserves game was abandoned 10 minutes from time when St Joes were leading 4-1 after referee Kelvin Thompson was unable to continue due to illness.

The Pines (Luton) are four points clear at the head of Division Three supported by Hy-Pro after a 2-1 victory at Sandy Reserves maintained their perfect start. Garry Duncan and Jerome Lowe scored the vital goals against one in reply from Jonnie Stratford.

With Wixams Wanderers sitting the afternoon out they now drop from second spot to third and have been overhauled by Real Haynes who stay unbeaten on the road after a 4-2 home win over Wootton Village. Tyler Wilson with a hat-trick and a single goal from Billy Flack were replied to twice by Ethan Tanti and Aqeeb Hanif for the Village.

Sitting in fourth are FC Polina ( Luton) who claimed their first away points when winning 9-1 at Harlington Juniors. Mateuza Kruprzak with a hat-trick was joined on their scoresheet by Przemek Gorczyca and Grzegorz Rudnicki who both netted twice alongside single goals for Daniel Gaweda and Marcin Gorczyca against a lone home reply from Ben Chapman.

Also enjoying life on the road were Shefford Town & Campton A, 4-2 winners at Stevington Reserves. Bradley Vought with a brace plus single strikes from Colin Standley and Alec Mitchell did the damage, Jamie Daniels and Fabiano Cammarano scored for the home side.

Now in sixth are Thurleigh who were 5-0 home winners over Flitwick Town A. Alex Horn with a hat-trick plus single strikes from Issac Jones and Bradley Raines did the damage.

Whilst just goal difference behind in seventh are Bedford Albion Reserves who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Lidlington United Sports. Ashley Macdonald netted for the Albion and Michael Rudd for United.

Dinamo Flitwick remain unbeaten at home after beating Square FC 4-2. Daniel Day with a brace plus goals from Dale Goldie and Scott Hannam were replied to by a brace from Tamis Kamara for the visitors.