Watkins off as AFC go down at home to Yaxley

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 3 Yaxley 4

AFC Dunstable were edged out in a seven goal thriller against Yaxley at Creasey Park on Saturday, losing 4-3.

The hosts went close on 14 minutes as Tony Burnett’s strike was just off target.

Yaxley then had some pressure and moved in front on 33 minutes, Matthew Sparrow ghosting into the box to find the far corner,

AFC were level five minutes before half time, Charlie Clayton on target.

However, just two minutes after the break, AFC were down to 10 men, Adam Watkins picking up his second booking for what was deemed to be a dive.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Steve Heath’s men were ahead on 54 minutes, Ryan Frater heading in from a corner.

However, the lead didn’t last long, as within 12 minutes, Yaxley were on level terms, Kyle Nolan finishing off a break.

They then led themselves once more three minutes later, Sparrow finishing at the second attempt after his first was saved by Jamie Head.

AFC made a double change, bring on Dylan Baker and Sonny Newbury Barr for Ryan Frater and Clayton, but they fell two goals behind again, Daniel Cotton scoring.

With 15 minutes to go, AFC were back in it, Burnett pulled down in the area and BJ Christie converting from the penalty spot.

They could have salvaged a point, Christie through on goal, but the visiting keeper made a fine save to deny him.

AFC are without a game this weekend.

AFC: Head, May, Carney, R Frater (Baker 68), Cashman, Tavernier (Norris 90), Watkins, N Frater, Christie, Clayton (Newbury Barr 68), Burnett.

Attendance: 94

>> Five AFC Dunstable youngsters were part of the Beds FA U18s side who lost 5-0 to Cornwall FA in the FA County Youth Cup at the weekend.

Sam Irish, Ethan Flanagan, Adam Tilson, Ben Andrews, and Ben Moore were all in the squad as were Charlie Milton, Alfie Warman and Ashley Ingham (Barton Rovers), Nigel Chikamba and Sydney Ibie (Crawley Green), L’Kharmi Gale and Luis Adrien (Dunstable Town), plus Renaldo Smith (St Josephs).

They are next in action when facing Northants FA U18s on Sunday, October 7.