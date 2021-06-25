We Could Be Euros Episode 5: England v Germany preview and He Who Laughs Last...

We’ve made it to a fifth episode. In fact, we are still in the Euro 2020 longer than Scotland.

This week, our JPIMedia football writers chat all about the Tartan Army’s exit, and preview England v Germany in the last 16. What tactics will Gareth Southgate adopt? Will the England fans behave themselves? Will the waistcoat make a return?

What do you think of the guys’ predictions? Let us know your thoughts on the show

We Could Be Euros is a podcast brought to you by JPIMedia

Hosted again by Sunderland Echo man James Copley, we have Joe Crann, of the Sheffield Star, alongside The Scotsman duo Graham Falk and Andrew Smith, who covered England’s last tournament win over Germany in 2000 – and he has some strong views on it.

Don’t miss them – catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page.