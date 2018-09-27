Weymouth beaten in his first Totts match at the helm

Totternhoe have appointed assistant boss Scott Weymouth as manager after Chris Robson left the club recently.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter page said: “We are delighted to announce that Scott Weymouth has accepted an offer to become the clubs new first team manager, stepping up from assistant, following the recent departure of Chris Robson.

“Joining him will be Jack Lauder, who will assume a player/coach role.

“We wish Scott and Jack the very best of luck, and hope they can continue the great work of the previous management regime.”

On taking the position, Weymouth himself tweeted: “Becoming the new Totts manager is a huge opportunity for me, and offers a great chance to continue my footballing education at a terrific club in surroundings I’m comfortable with.

“It may have come earlier that I could have anticipated, but I’m incredibly excited to get going.”

Weymouth’s first game ended in a heavy reverse as they lost 8-0 at home in the SSML Division Two Cup against Old Bradwell United on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing 2-0 at the break, before conceding six goals in the second half.

Totts have an immediate chance for revenge as they host the same team in the league this weekend.

>> The 61 FC (Luton) picked up a point in SSML Division Two, drawing 2-2 at home to New Bradwell St Peter.

Reece Gouldbourne and Alex Cholakov were on target for the hosts.

They travel to Tring Corinthians on Saturday.