Four wins from four makes it a perfect Saturday for Indians

Luton Town & Indians enjoyed the perfect Saturday, with all four of their sides winning.

The first team saw off local rivals Dunstable by four wickets in the Saracens Herts Championship, while the IIs (275-8) beat Langleybury II (272-4) by two wickets.

Indians IIIs (137-3) were comfortable seven wicket victors against Hertingfordbury, as the IVs had a walkover success with Harpenden IVs not raising a side.

It was another matter on Sunday, with Indians falling to three defeats from four matches.

In the Beds County League Premier Division, the firsts went down by five wickets to Eversholt.

After Jugdeep Singh (22) and Jessen Patel (27) put on 37 for the second wicket, Indians slumped from 74-4 to 81-9, only reaching 127 all out hanks to Tegbir Singh’s aggressive 43 from 56 balls.

Asif Hassan (2-28) struck early in Eversholt’s reply, but they reached 128-5, Haroon Afridi impressing with 3-22.

The IIs lost an exciting game against Caldecote by 18 runs. After being asked to field, the hosts restricted their opponents to 158-9, Gagan Kashyap (3-27), Dharmesh Mistry (3-33) and Ayub Khan (2-19) bowling well.

A number of Indians batsmen got starts, Mistry making 28, while Yash Tailor scored 21, but they fell short, dismissed for 140.

The IIIs were also beaten, Offley & Stopsley running out 28-run winners.

Opener Josh Hook made 68 as Offley batted first, with Jason Kelly adding 53, in their side’s 224-8, wickets falling to Sami Haroon (2-40), Hassan Ali Awan (2-31) and Amad Saleem (2-31).

Luton then tallied 196-6, Intikhab Modak unbeaten on 80 and Mohammed Musa Ilyas 68 not out.

The IVs did pick up the only victory of the day, as they saw off Wolverton Town by five wickets.

Ismaeel Naeem claimed superb figures of 5-14, while Sailesh Patel took 2-18 as Wolverton were all out for 137.

Indians were indebted to Roscian Frank’s knock of 60 to see them home at 140-5 in the 29th over.