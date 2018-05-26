Homyoon leads Indians to comfortable win

Opener Fayaz Homyoon made an excellent 94 as Luton Town & Indians triumphed by eight wickets in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash against Sawbridgeworth on Saturday.

Chasing 223 to win, Homyoon opened the batting and put on 143 with Suleman Mohammed (45).

He was out with the score on 173 just six runs short of his century, as Akash Shah (36no) and Murtaza Trunkwala (36no) led Indians to 226-2 in the 42nd over.

Earlier, Sawbridgeworth made 222-9, as Mohammed Irshad claimed 3-58 and Khizer Manzoor took 2-37.

Indians IIs (100-3) beat Sawbridgeworth (97) by seven wickets in Division Three B, while the IIIs edged out Old Albanian IIs by 20 runs in Division Five B, hitting 143 to their opponents’ 120.

The IVs lost out in Division Eight A to Old Cholmelians, as their score of 142 was easily surpassed at 144-2.

On Sunday, Indians were hammered by nine wickets in their home Beds County league Premier Division clash with Langford.

The hosts made just 183 all out from 43 overs, as Langford eased to 185-1.

The IIs also suffered a heavy defeat, losing by 84 runs at Kempston Hammers in Division Two.

Luton did appear to be well in the game after Kempston were dismissed for just 143 in the 27th over, as Karanjit Singh took 3-16, with wickets for Mohammed Umar (2-24) and Abdul Basit (2-42).

However, Indians then collapsed to 59 all out, opener Jeremy Page carrying his bat for 39 not out, with seven ducks in the innings.

Indians IIIs were beaten by five wickets against Steppingley as they made 203-5, opener Jessen Patel on 65, while extras totalled 60.

Steppingley recovered to reach 204-5, as Saqlain Ishtiaq took 2-33 and Nazmul Islam 2-27.

The IVs lost out by seven wickets to Langford IIs in Division Six.

Indians were 170-3 from 40 overs, losing all three batsmen to run outs, Naveed Ahmad (58), Ismaeel Naeem (32) and Ibrahim Ali Awan (21).

It was no challenge for Langford, who made 171-1.