Jonny be good with a century for Dunstable

Jonny Rice scored a century as Dunstable Town beat Evershot by 22 runs in their Beds County League Premier Division clash at Lancot Park on Sunday.

Coming in at 42-4, Rice proceeded to hit 105, as the hosts recovered from 52-7 to post 220, Rice putting on 125 with Harry McBrearty (41).

McBrearty then starred with the ball, taking 3-44, while Matthew Woodcock claimed 3-52 as Eversholt were all out for 198.

The IIs were also triumphant beating Biddenham by 30 runs in Division Two.

Dunstable hit 200-6 as Steve Rumball made 68 and then dismissed their opponents for 170, Robert Simpkins claiming 3-21, with Tarnjit Biryah 2-28 and Joe Moss 2-19 contributing.

The IIs lost by five wickets to Harrold IIs in Division Five.

Bowled out for just 91 with Phil Lewis making 34, Harrold then eased to 94-5, Alec Baldwin taking 2-14.

Dunstable Town romped to a 131-run victory over Leverstock Green in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

Batting first the visitors made 271-9 and then dismissed Leverstock for 140.

The IIs lost a thrilling Division Three A clash to Met Police Bushey by just three runs.

Bushey totalled 231 all out as Robert Simpkins claimed 3-29, while Stuart Harvey took 2-38 and Chris Pell 2-42.

In reply, Dunstable were well placed with Richard Kilduff (54) and Jason Strong (55) going well, but they could only get to 228-9.

The IIIs went down by 49 runs to St Margaretsbury IIs in Division Seven B.

Saints batted first and put 282-7 on the board, Ayaz Ahmed returning impressive figures of 2-26 and Ciaran Newton taking 2-66.

However, despite 75 from opener Ian Horton and an unbeaten 45 by Newton, plus Sam Spokes’ 37, Dunstable fell short on 233 all out.

The IVs took on Potton Town IIs in a friendly, losing by 10 runs.

Batting first, Potton reached 223-6, as Alec Baldwin claimed 2-15 and Devan Thaker 2-46, before Dunstable replied with 213-4, Luke Alligan hitting 69 and Zafeer Muhammad 52 and Matthew Gordon 46 not out.