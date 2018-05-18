Lewis and Cherry claim three each in Dunstable Town CC victory

Dunstable Town ran out 69-run winners over Queens Park Westfield in their Beds County League Premier Division game on Sunday.

Batting first, Dunstable struggled to 152-9 from 45 overs, with the main contributors Luke Cherry (36), Terry Carr (24) and Jack Kilduff (21).

This however proved to be too good for Queens Park, who were dismissed for just 83, with Adam Lewis taking 3-14, Sam Cherry 3-17 and Harry Mcbrearty 2-21.

In Division Two, Dunstable IIs travelled to New Bradwell, losing by 67 runs.

Bowling first, the Dunstable attack found it hard work and New Bradwell scored 237-5 , Chris Pell taking 1-36 from nine overs.

It turned out to be a tough ask as Dunstable were bowled out for 170 with Lee Pratt top scoring with 49 and Mehul Godhania making 36.

The IIIs entertained Queens Park IIIs in Division Five and were beaten by four wickets.

Dunstable batted first and scored a below par 166 all out, Peter Treharne making 40, Lewis Ross 25 and Harry Wright 21 .

Queens Park won in the final over scoring 167-6 with three balls to spare, as the pick of the bowlers was Ben Adamson with 2 -24.

On Saturday, none of Dunstable’s games reached a conclusion due to the weather.

In the Saracens Herts League Championship, Dunstable were at home to Reed and had recovered from 83-6 to 178-6 when rain came.

Terry Carr was 60 not out and Jack Kilduff unbeaten on 31 as the pair put on 95 for the seventh wicket.

The IIs were at home to Stevenage IIIs in Division Seven B, as Tom Garner hit an impressive 86 and Prithvi Dixit was 31 not out in their 187-8.