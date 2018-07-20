Manzoor takes six as Indians thrash Green

Khizer Manzoor bowled Luton Town & Indians to a 10-wicket thrashing of Leverstock Green in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

After being asked to field first, Indians soon set about their task, as Green slipped from 14-0 to 23-5.

They were dismissed for just 61, Manzoor finishing with figures of 6-33, while Ronald Mlambo claimed 2-17 and Mohammed Irshad 2-7.

Openers Fayaz Homyoon (38no) and Suleiman Mohammed (19no) then made it to 64-0 in the 21st over.

The IIs had a thumping nine wicket win over Wheathampstead in Division Three as after skittling their opponents for 56, reached 58-1.

The IIIs lost by 116 runs to Broxbourne in Division Five B.

Bowling first, Siddhant Singh took 3-68 as Broxbourne totalled 264-6 from 50 overs.

Indians were never in the running, dismissed for 148, Bashir Dalvi making 43, while Devender Singh hit 28, tailenders Arshdeep Singh (16no) and Abdul Basit Yasin (15no) the only others to reach double figures.

The IVs (212) beat Wheathampstead IIs (120) by 92 runs in Division Eight A.

On Sunday, the firsts were beaten by one wicket in their Beds County League Premier Division trip to local rivals Lutonian.

Batting first, Indians made 149 from 35 overs, as Lutonian edged home at 153-9.

The IIs were also defeated, losing by eight runs to Bedford in Division Two.

The visitors made 243 and then kept Luton to 235-8.

Naveed Ahmad hit an unbeaten century as the IIIs saw off Elstow in Division Four.

Chasing 179 to win, the opener cracked 105 from 97 balls with 19 fours and Mohammed Musa Ilyas scored 38 in Indians’ 179-1.

With the ball, Siddhant Singh (2-36), Kieran Whitehall (2-30), Rahul Patel (2-29) and Mahmood Modak (2-19) all impressed as Elstow were 178-9.