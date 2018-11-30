Childhood dream comes true for fighter Udofia

Luton boxer Linus Udofia saw a ‘childhood dream’ come true after he was introduced to fans of his beloved Luton Town FC during half time of the Hatters’ 5-1 thrashing of Plymouth last week.

The undefeated middleweight prospect, who fights on Saturday against Slovakian Michal Gazdik (3-0), featured in a video for the #saveourtown campaign group in September, where he threw his support behind plans for Newlands Park and Power Court, earmarking the club’s proposed new football stadium as a future venue for a homecoming title fight.

Ahead of this week’s bout, Luton invited Udofia to Kenilworth Road to introduce him to 10,000 fans during the interval.

On the day, he said: “That was really good to see everyone, get a really great reception from the all the Luton Town fans, it was a childood dream.

“I’ve always wanted to do it and to do it was kind of surreal, I’m really happy.”

When asked about the game itself, he continued: “It was a real good dominant performance from them, they didn’t really let up, Plymouth had no answer at all.

“The whole team played really together.”

Udofia would love to step out on the playing surface once more in the future, but this time with his gloves on, saying: “Maybe one day in front of 10,000 screaming people, that would be incredible.

“If I did that, I’d have competed life, that’s it, it’s done.”

For now, Udofia will have to make do with stepping into the ring at the world-renowned home of boxing, York Hall. But he will be facing late replacement Gazdik on the Goodwin Promotions card after Southern Area champion Tey Lynn Jones pulled out of their title fight with a back injury.

It would have been his first title shot and the Lutonian said: “It’s a frustrating time, but it’s boxing, it happens.”