Divers pack their bags to head to Plymouth

Luton Diving Club members are hitting the road again this weekend to attend the Armada Cup held at the Plymouth Life Centre.

Amy Rollinson, Chloe Hackett, Katie Burton, Katie Cripps and Joshua Bush are all competing at the event which runs from Saturday to Tuesday and provides divers with an opportunity to qualify for National Age Group competition held later in the year.

The club, based at Inspire: Luton Sports Village, joined forces with ASDA last weekend for their annual bag packing event aiming to raise money for new gym and poolside equipment.

The club, who have recently had two new coaches join the team, Stephen Hewat (diving development officer and head coach) and Kirsteen Mitchell (diving development coach) are keen to enhance dry gym and pool with additional equipment to help improve and develop diver performance.

The team of divers helping to raise money were Skye, Jorden, Tilly, Amy, Joshua, Baye, Ludo, James, Katie and Olivia.

Coach Megan Bush also joined in taking time to talk to customers about the diving lessons programme available for younger divers and sessions for adults.

If you would like to try a free diving taster sessions, contact diving@activeluton.co.uk for more information.