DIVING: New coaches are on board with Luton

Luton Diving Club have added Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell to their coaching team.

Hewat was appointed diving development officer, while Mitchell has become diving development coach for the club based at Inspire: Luton Sports Village.

Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell take to the air

About the new positions, the pair said: “We are both very excited to be leading the Luton Diving Club coaching team and working with active Luton at Inspire Sports Village.

“Luton is one of the best venues for diving in the country with world class facilities and we look forward to working with the club and divers.

“The club has a lot of potential with several national champions already and we are planning to build on this and produce successful results at all levels.

“We are passionate about getting more people involved with diving as it is a fantastic and exhilarating sport for people of all ages.

“We run lessons for both children and adults and have free taster sessions so people can come and try it out.

“We are also on the lookout for any squad gymnasts, trampolinists or dancers who may already have some of the basic skills needed to excel as a diver.”

The coaching team at the club now consists of Megan Bush, Henry Biggs, Annie Thomas, Georgie Phillips and former GB Olympic diver Martyn Brown, who used to be a Team GB Diving coach too.

If you are interested in trying diving, then email the club on diving@activeluton.co.uk.