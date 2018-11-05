Dunstable swimmers impress at Flitwick Open

Dunstable SC travelled to the Biggleswade pool for the Flitwick Open recently, enjoying some excellent results.

The girls 100m freestyle was the first event, as DSC gained podium positions, Bryony Mathias winning a gold in the 11yrs age group, while Millie Dudley took silver in the 13yrs as did Jessica Kefford in the 14yrs.

For the boys, both Elliot Kefford (12yrs) and Callum Shepherd (15yrs) claimed bronze.

In the 100m girls backstroke, there was a fine gold for Jessica Medlicott in the 11yrs age group, while Lily Swan (13yrs) secured silver.

Ruby Thasan went in the 9yrs 200m IM, claiming bronze in 3.38.47mins, while Millie Dudley won gold in the 13yrs with 2.37.34.

Two bronze medals came from the boys 50m breaststroke thanks to Oliver Bradshaw (11yrs) and Elliot Kefford (12yrs).

Hannah Swan clinched bronze in her 11yrs 50m breaststroke as did Millie Dudley (13yrs), while Maia Morgan took silver in the 15yrs with 37.93.

DSC managed two golds in the 100m butterfly, first for Jenny Davis (11yrs) in 1.29.31 and also Millie Dudley (13yrs) in blistering PB of 1.09.85, putting her as a potential regional finalist later next year.

There was silver for Rhianne Carrick (14yrs) in 1.16.83.

In the boys 100m breaststroke, Oliver Bradshaw secured silver in 1.34.13.

More gold medals came in the girls 50m backstroke through Ruby Thasan (9yrs) and Jessica Medlicott (11yrs).

The girls 100m breaststroke saw bronzes for Hannah Swan (11yrs) in 1.38.62 and Maia Morgan (15yrs), with Kieran Murray doing the same in the 15yrs 200m freestyle in 2.10.83, as did Thasan (9yrs) with 3.23.13.

Thasan picked up another bronze in the 50m butterfly with 46.10, while Jenny Davis won the 11yrs event in 37.40.

In the girls 11yrs 100m IM, DSC enjoyed a first, second and third, with gold for Jessica Medicott (1.23.65), silver for Bryony Mathias (1.24.96) and Hannah Swan taking bronze (1.25.08).

The boys 15yrs 100m butterfly saw Kieran Murray earn bronze (1.11.44), a medal repeated by Lily Swan in the 200m backstroke (2.47.35).

In the final race, Bryony Mathias won the 50m freestyle (11yrs) in 32.36 while Jenny Davis clinched bronze in 34.84.

There were other excellent swims at the event from Maisie Humphrey, Skylar Alderson, Chloe Medlicott, Austin White, Olivia Cooper, Bethany Harwood, Eloise Harper and George Wallis-Smith.