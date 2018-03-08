First National belt for King

Luton boxer Sam King won the England National U69kg Youth belt on Monday night with a unanimous points decision over Slaney Nolan from Derby at the Manor of Groves Hotel in Sawbridgeworth.

The 17-year-old had to battle hard in a first round where both boxers competed fiercely to hold the centre of what was a small ring.

King boxed behind his jab beautifully having successes in landing both his back hand and upper cuts, however, it was the second round that saw him gain the momentum that would set the tone for the rest of the bout.

He began to work to the body, throwing flurries of shots which were landing.

Nolan was working hard to stay in the bout continuing to reply with answers to King’s onslaught but the Luton youngster had upped the tempo, stringing shots together in fours and fives and was clearly starting to get to his opponent.

The third round saw King’s work-rate increase again and go through the gears with Nolan tiring.

He landed fierce back hands which resulted in his opponent being given a standing eight count midway through the last round.

Both boxers finished as they began, on the front foot trading punches but it was King who had done enough and was awarded the win on all judges scorecards.

His achievement is made even more remarkable as he only made the step up from Junior to Youth level a mere six weeks ago.

Speaking after the bout, King said: “Credit to my opponent, he was a strong lad, but I’m delighted to have become the English champion.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has believed, helped and supported me.

“Moving forward, this is my first National title and my aim is to win many more.”

King is now preparing to attend an England camp on Sunday.