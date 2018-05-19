Footgolfer Clarke wins US Open in California

Tea Green GC member Ben Clarke won the US Open Footgolf held in California recently.

Clarke, who is also the 2017 European champion, managed rounds of 69, 66 and 71 for a total of 206 to finish on 10 under for the tournament.

That was three shots ahead of Argentinian Nicolas Garcia and four in front of American Julian Nash.

Result: 1, Ben Clarke, 206 (-10); 2, Nicolas Garcia, 209 (-7); 3, Julian Nash, 210 (-6); 4, Nathan Shuey, 212 (-4); 5, Balestra Antonio, 212 (-4).

Clarke also won the FootGolf Central Cup in the Czech Republic as he managed a score of 56, for a total of 16 under par to finish four clear of nearest rival Azenha Flavio.