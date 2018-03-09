Foster and Sears claim golds at Indoor Championships

Dynamic Luton duo Hannah Foster and Jazz Sears both claimed gold medals at the English Indoor Championships held at Sheffield EIS Arena recently.

The duo, who compete for Shaftesbury Barnet AC and are coached by Craig Andrew, were in sterling form at the competition.

Foster, who attends The Chalk Hills Academy, breezed through her 300m semi-finals with a time of 39.38secs and later went on to claim victory in her final with 38.77 secs.

Lea Manor High pupil Sears competed in the U17 triple jump and broke her previous British Indoor record of 12.23m with a sensational jump of 12.34m.

Jazz’s training partner is Eavion Richardson, 19, who recently picked up a silver medal in the BUCS Nationals with an impressive jump of 12.47m.

Both athletes are feeding off one another successes, pushing each other to jump even further.

A new member to the squad, Chiyenne Adrien, who goes to Putteridge High School, took part in her first championships in the U17 60m.

She ran with confidence and reached the semi-finals coming fifth with a time of 8.08secs.

Finally Naomi Palmer, who is a pupil at Harlington Upper School, and is coached by Jane Dixon,competed in the U17 200m.

She stormed through her heat with a time of 26.31secs and went on to a highly contested semi-finals, clocking 26.44secs to finish fourth.

Both Foster and Sears are currently ranked number one in the UK in each of their disciplines and are funded by the Luton Sports Network.

Should any individual or local business wish to support the athletes or squad then contact their coach Craig Andrew on CSO_andrew@live.co.uk.