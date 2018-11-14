Gabby crowns a great year by helping England to fifth

Dunstable gymnast Gabby Connolly has crowned an excellent year by leading the England team to fifth place on her debut at the Leverkusen Cup out in Germany recently

The prestigious competition welcomed international teams from Europe and further afield including South Africa, with an open age category, resulting in all 32 gymnasts competing against each other, the age ranging from 11 to 27-years-old.

Despite being one of the youngest competitors, Gabby, who attends Manshead CE Academy and competes for Berkhamsted Gymnastics club, achieved personal best scores on both the beam (12.40) and floor (12.10), as she finished with a total of 48.30 points.

This resulted in her being the highest scoring Junior (13-14yr) gymnast at the competition, placing her eighth overall in the open category and leading her Junior team to fifth place overall, the highest junior team, with the England Seniors squad taking Team silver.

Gabby first broke into the national circuit in 2016 when she placed second at the British Challenge Cup qualifying to compete at the British Espoir Championships.

Despite injuries along the way, the youngster has continued to climb up the rankings hitting new levels when as a first year Junior, she placed sixth overall at the English Championships, winning an amazing bronze on vault and beating current GB squad members to the podium.

Strengthened by her success at the English Championships, Gabby went on to gain an excellent eighth place at the British Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the prestigious Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Her success at the British and English Championships gained her a place as a Great Britain squad Invite gymnast, and a full place in the 2018 England squad.