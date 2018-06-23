Jones and Brooke stand out as Dunstable start Junior League

Dunstable SC began their Milton Keynes & District Junior Swimming League competition at the Henley Pool earlier this month.

Now competing at a level that is far more difficult after winning promotion, the youngsters gave it their best shot, finishing in fifth place.

Some of Dunstable’s junior swimmers had only just joined the club and were thrown in the deep end when it came to competitive swimming, but held their own brilliantly, gaining one first place and seven seconds.

DSC’s swimmers of the gala went to Rhys Jones and Chloe Brooke who both produced excellent swims at the event.

Round two will be held on Saturday, July 7.

Result: 1, Ealing, 228pts; 2, Oxford, 203; 3, Barnes, 200; 4, Borough of Harrow, 126; 5, Dunstable, 118; 6, Maxwell, 117.

Dunstable then headed to the John Honey Gala where some more seasoned swimmers were involved, and bagged themselves a very respectable second place.

This was a commemorative gala which hosts Leighton Buzzard SC won in style, although DSC pushed them all the way, with 17 first places, 16 seconds and nine thirds.

Swimmers of the gala went to Lily Swan and senior swimmer Emma Yule, who has returned to competitive swimming.

Result: 1, Leighton Buzzard, 239pts; 2, Dunstable, 236; 3, Linslade Crusaders, 206; 4, Flitwick Dolphins, 195.

Finally, Dunstable SC began their 2018 Club Championships with an exciting gala on Sunday, June 10 at St Albans School.

DSC swimmers competed against each other collecting points as they raced, to find the overall winner at the end in each age category.

There were some fantastic new PBs swum, with the second round taking place on Sunday, July 15.

For a full set of results, see the Luton News, Dunstable Gazette on sale now.