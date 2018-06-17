Luca catching the eye with three victories

Luton youngster Luca Aciobanitei has completed an excellent first year of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The six-year-old from Stopsley trains with ICON BJJ in Luton, one of the biggest clubs in the UK, owned by Zé Marcello, a former world champion. After just six months of training, Luca started going to competitions and in his first event, the Icon Cup, took an excellent gold.

From then, he came first in the All Stars Manchester Open and UK Nationals this year, while he was second at the English Open and third in the Junior National tournament, while also named player of the year 2017 at ICON.

The youngster has plenty of people to thank for his success, including coach Marcello, plus Sami, Aaron Neil, Keiron Ragnar Boyce and Ellias G Moreira.