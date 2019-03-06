Plenty of medals for Luton’s fleet of talented divers at the Armada Cup

Luton Diving club claimed nine medals at the Armada Cup in Plymouth recently.

The fixture is one of a few competitions which allows divers the opportunity to qualify for the National Age Group Championships held later in the year.

Coaches Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell travelled with the team, who had 18 divers making it to the finals across all events.

Day one saw U13s boys synchro with Alfie Whytock and Jorden Fisher-Eames successfully winning silver.

Fisher-Eames went on to qualify for the Boys D platform and 3m springboard winning silver in both.

Hannah Brockle and Skye Fisher-Eames, the youngest divers, both qualified for Girls D 3m final where Hannah claimed silver with a PB of 93.95.

Skye managed PBs on all boards and finished sixth at 3m springboard having made it through to the final.

In the Girls C 3m springboard, Caitlin Maytham qualified for the final and went on to finish fifth overall with PBs on all boards.

Tilly Rollinson also claimed PBs on three boards with Lyra Guise-Tucker scoring a PB of 150.85 on 1m.

Amy Rollinson qualified for the Girls B 3m final, winning gold and later bronze on platform after competing complex dives from 10m.

As the tension mounted both Katies took to the 1m springboard.

A tough competition saw Katie Burton making the final to finish in fifth with a score of 120.20.

By day four Luton DC had already secured several medals and PBs as they continued their winning streak with Max Hill and Whytock qualifying for the 1m finals to finish second and fifth respectively.

Joshua Bush secured a PB of 174.95 and qualifying scores for Nationals across all boards, while Ludo Waterman also claimed a PB of 163.40 for 1m.

In the women’s 3m springboard Katie Cripps successfully made the final to finish fourth.

She narrowly missed out on bronze but claimed PBs across all boards including platform where she performed difficult dives from 7.5m platform.

Cripps said: “I really enjoyed the atmosphere at the competition and all the support from my fellow divers.

“I love getting to know and spend more time with everyone, the Armada Cup was a great experience.”

For many of the divers this was their first experience at competing at the Armada Cup.

Along with the host of medals Luton DC went on to finish in second place for team points, which is a first for the club.

Next up for Luton’s Skills divers is the East Region Skills event, while the Age Group divers head to Regionals in Southend.

In between the club celebrates their annual awards ceremony next weekend.

If you are interested in trying diving, email: diving@activeluton.co.uk.