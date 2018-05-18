Prosper confident ahead of title eliminator

Luton boxer Kay Prosper heads to York Hall this weekend as he faces Nathan Weise in an eliminator for an English title.

The former Hockwell Ring BC fighter is headlining Goodwin Promotions ‘The Showdown’ bill in an eagerly anticipated clash, with the winner certain to head towards major title contention.

Weise has had 19 bouts since turning pro in 2006, with his last fight a points win over Geiboord Omier in July 2017.

The 33-year-old has lost four of his past nine outings though, three of them by knockout.

Meanwhile, Prosper, who was last in the ring in December 2017, when he beat Kristian Patko, has 11 wins and just the one loss on his record.

Speaking to EJ Boxing Live ahead of the fight, Prosper said: “All I can say is, I’m not going to leave it to the judges, I’m looking to put a work on and show him what I’m made of.

“To all my people that are going to come out and support me from Luton and London, I appreciate all the tickets you’ve been buying and we’re going to do it.

“To all boxing fans, it’s going to be a good fight and I want to push on.

“I’m going to win this title eliminator, push on for the English and the world is my oyster after that.”