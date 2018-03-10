Prosper’s bout is put back until May

Luton boxer Kay Prosper will have to wait until May to have his English title eliminator against Nathan Weise.

The pair were due to meet at the weekend on the Goodwin Boxing ‘Strike Force’ bill at York Hall, but injury has put paid to that date.

The bout has been rescheduled for May 19 for Prosper, who has won 11 out of his 12 pro bouts, opposed to Weise’s 12 victories, five defeats and two draws.

However, Linus Udofia is due to get into the ring once more on March 17, just a month after he last fought, taking on Geraint Goodridge who has two wins, three defeats and a draw on his record.