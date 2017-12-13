Reynolds is a GB champion in Sheffield

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds was crowned champion at 75kg level during the GB Boxing Championships held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield last week.

The event was an opportunity for boxers that are not currently part of the GB Olympic boxing programme to stake a claim for Tokyo 2020 by defeating a boxer from the current GB Boxing squad.

That saw Reynolds, who is already a member of Team GB, up against Lewis Richardson from Wales.

He was crowned winner by a unanimous points decision and took to Twitter to thank all his supporters, as Reynolds said: “And I’m leaving it there!!

“Great Britain champion 2017. All about making the mother proud.

“Thank you all for your amazing support people nothing but love to you all ❤️ #TeamGB #LutonsFinest.”

On the night, 14 boxers were crowned GB Boxing champions, while there was a tense box-off for a 2018 Commonwealth Games spot between two Scottish boxers.

England Boxing were victorious in three bouts with many split decisions, showing their strength against world class competitors.