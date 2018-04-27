Reynolds wins National Elite title

Jordan Reynolds celebrates his title
Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds was crowned National Elite 75kg champion at York Hall over the weekend.

Boxing for Hoddesdon BC, Reynolds started off by defeating Bradley Goldsmith from Triumph on a split decision.

On the success, he tweeted: “1 down 2 to go!! Left it close this afternoon but stepped it up 2nd & last round to go on & get the win!

“We go again tomorrow.”

Reynolds was then up against Ramtin Mussah from Beartown in the semi-final, which he once again came through via a split decision.

The Lutonian took to social media to say: “Through to the elite national finals.

“#AStormIsComing.”

In the final, Reynolds faced Ben Fail from Far Cotton, as he vas victorious via a unanimous decision.

Tweeting after his success, Reynolds added: “Thank you for all your support! My sponsors my team, my family & friends.

“Couldn’t do it without you all #LutonsFinest.”

>> Luton’s Kay Prosper will fight Nathan Weise in an eliminator for the English title at super-lightweight on Saturday, May 19.

The former Hockwell Ring fighter has won 11 from his 12 bouts, while Weise has 12 victories, five losses and two draws.