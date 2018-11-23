Roma accomplishes her dream with world title win

There were titles galore on offer as the UK’s biggest kickboxing movement returned to Luton recently.

The Amateur Kings took over The Chiltern Hotel and welcomed fighters from Germany, Portugal, Holland and Denmark.

Roma Patsalides became Luton’s youngest K1 champion as the 10-year-old Storm Gym fighter successfully accomplished her life goal of becoming the U32kg WKO world champion.

After five gruelling rounds against Djenna Jacobs from Holland, Roma took the win on all three judges scorecards, with the bout award kids fight of the night.

Roma managed to weather the whirlwind Djenna came at her with, outscoring her opponent with beautiful counter striking, immediately accepting the offer of a rematch in Holland next June afterwards.

Also during the evening, the Area title was picked up by Tyresse Nguyen who outpointed Max Bielecka in a close contest.

Emilia Azarova won a thrilling encounter against Holland’s Jill Penterman to take the European WKO title at 40kg, with Area title glory for Billy Walker of Double K Hastings and Ashley Baldwin of Lions Gym.

Amateur Kings veteran Millie Terry claimed the first world honours of the day as she outclassed Holland’s Nikki Penterman.

The Storm Gym fighter controlled the distance throughout and made incisive use of the push kick to ensure she was never troubled.

Lilly Cook survived some early point deductions to take the British title, as she outpointed Ellie Harber in a comprehensive victory at 46kg.

Callum Davies of Team Underground took the European spoils as he outpointed Yasin Yaslin of Germany.

A domestic super bout between David Cooke and Mason Sloane saw Cook get the nod, while the final World title went to Jamary Vogelenzang of Holland, beating Tommy West Jnr of Assassins UK.

Fighter of the day was Ted Egriderliev who fought nine rounds to win the inaugural Amateur Kings tournament at 47kg by beating both Frank Mulley and then Hassan Ugla.