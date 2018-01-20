Title eliminator lined up for Prosper

Luton boxer Kay Proser will be taking on Nathan Weise in an English title eliminator in March.

The 33-year-old, now trained by Xavier Miller, goes into the bout with a record of 11 wins and one defeat, as he enjoyed a busy end to 2017, beating Chris Adaway on points and then knocking out Kristian Patki after almost a year out with injury.

Weise, 33, represents a tough opponent though as he has a record of 12 wins, five defeats and two draws from his 19 bout career since turning pro in 2006.

He has fought for titles before, his most recent clash in 2015 when he was beaten by Johnny Garton in a contest for the Southern Area welterweight belt.

Wise has only boxed twice since then, beating Zoltan Tura in May 2016 and Geiboord Omier in July last year.