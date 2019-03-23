Title fight for youngster King

Young Luton fighter Sam King has been selected by England Boxing for a Youth title belt encounter against Birmingham’s George Bance.

The bout will be a huge test for the Lutonian whose opponent won gold in the European Championships in 2017, backing that up with a silver medal the following year.

King who is currently the U69kg England Youth champion said: “It is fantastic that England Boxing have selected me to compete for the new Youth title belt.

“I take real pride in pulling on an England vest and representing my country and I am so looking forward to doing it again.

“It is so hard to earn selection as the standards are so high.”

This news also comes on the back of England Boxing extending King’s time with them for another 12 months until March 2020.

King attended the England Boxing Induction and ‘Kitting Out’ Day at the English Institute of Sport based in Sheffield at the weekend.