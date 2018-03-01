Triple jumper Richardson feels there is even more to come

Luton athlete Eavion Richardson is convinced she has more jumping power in the tank despite registering a new personal best at the recent BUCS Nationals.

The University of East London student could hardly believe her eyes after realising she had jumped 12.47 metres in the triple jump in Sheffield, enough for her to secure the silver medal.

In fact she was just 0.07cm from the gold medal distance set by Middlesex’s Lia Stephenson, the pair among the 6,000 athletes that descended on Sheffield for three days of events.

Getting so near to the top of the podium was not enough to detract Richardson from her achievements however, safe in the knowledge that she is getting ever closer to her dream target.

“I’m really happy because I got this medal with my legal PB – I’m on way to 13m and that’s all that matters to me,” said the media and communications student.

“I didn’t think I would jump quite as far but I knew I was heading in the right direction. I thought I would add to it by a few centimetres so it’s really pleasing to improve as much as I did.

“Lia is a really good jumper so it’s not that difficult to take.

“If you get a personal best and someone still jumps better then they must have done well. I know I’ve got more too, I’ve got close to 12.50m and I feel I can improve on that so I’m feeling good about what is to come.”

Aged just 19, Richardson still has plenty more BUCS Nationals experience to come, something she is learning to enjoy more and more each time she competes.

Now, with two medals in her armoury after impressive performances last year, the teenager is already focused on what she can do to add another to her cabinet.

“I came third in BUCS Nationals last year, both indoors and out, so it’s nice to get a step higher on the podium and I’d like to complete the medals,” she added.

“I love competing at BUCS Nationals. It’s the first time I’ve got the crowd involved, it really pumped me up and that’s what got me my PB so maybe I’ll have to try it more often. I want to have more fun in the competition, that’s what we aim to do and I know my performance will be better if I go out and do that.

“There were so many people there too which was great to see and UEL were doing well too which always helps.

“I only joined this year but they’ve all been really supportive right from the start.”

