Udofia announces eliminator fight with Codona

Luton boxer Linus Udofia will take on Surrey’s Darren Codona in a final eliminator for the English title at York Hall next month.

The 25-year-old was due to be fighting Tey Lynn-Jones, but that bout has fallen through again, meaning he will be in action a fortnight later against Codona.

His opponent, also 25, has won seven, drawn one and lost three of his 11 bouts so far,including a defeat to Lynn-Jones for the middleweight title in July.

Udofia has chalked up 12 straight wins since turning pro and was in action twice in December last year, with two wins on points

Meanwhile, the former Hockwell Ring ABC fighter has committed his long term future to Goodwin Boxing by signing a three year extension to his management deal.

Udofia said: “It was an easy decision to make.

“Steve (Goodwin) has opened up many doors and has done a fantastic job as my manager, so 2019 is going to be even bigger.”

Goodwin added: “We are delighted that Linus has committed his future to us. We have a big fight in March that providing he wins will move us on to even bigger things.

“Our management strategy is develop our fighters through to TV platforms and this is what we have been doing with Linus.”

Meanwhile, Udofia has announced he will be holding a public workout on Sunday at the Ringcraft Gym in Tavistock Street, Dunstable.

He will be joined by fellow Luton boxers Alex Bishop and Frankie Storey.