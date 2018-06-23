Victory for Black Pearls and Red Devils

The Cup and Plate finals for the Luton, Dunstable and District League took place recently.

The Plate final was between the reigning champions Black Pearls and new junior team to the league Leighton Buzzard Eagles.

A fine match took place, but it was the Black Pearls who eventually triumphed 41-25.

The Cup final was between 10 times in a row winners Red Devils and Red Stripes, making their first final for a long time.

The first quarter was tight and it remained a reasonably close game at half time.

However, Red Devils stepped up their game in the second half and showed just why they were champions for the past 10 consecutive years, as despite Red Stripes never giving up, ran out 71-25 winners.