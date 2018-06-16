Vipers hope to claw past Tigers in cup fixture

Luton Vipers continue their East of England Cup campaign at home to Bedford Tigers this Saturday.

The Vipers won their first match in the competition this season, defeating St Ives Roosters 24-0, as did their opponents, who saw off Southend Sharks by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile Vipers have drawn and lost their opening two matches in the East Division One.

They salvaged a 34-34 draw against Southend Sharks in their opening match, when Will Bennett’s last-gasp try was converted by Alex Hill, before a 48-8 defeat to North Herts Knights,