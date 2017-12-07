WATCH: Prosper punishes Patko to take title with first round KO

Luton boxer Kay Prosper had no problems in defeating Kristian Patko at York Hall on Saturday night to win the first title of his pro career.

In fact, the former Hockwell Ring ABC fighter needed less than two minutes to KO his much fancied opponent, who entered the ring previously unbeaten.

The Czech fighter came with a reputation of being a knockout artist, having finished each of his four wins in the first round.

Ironically in the pre-fight rhetoric, it was Patko who had promised to defeat Prosper in the first round and to end his career.

In contrast, Prosper announced himself on the big stage as he had his opponent on the canvas in the first 90 seconds.

Patko did not land a shot in anger as he shipped several left jabs from Prosper, which were used to disguise a crushing right hand that floored the Czech.

As his opponent picked himself up, Prosper prowled forward and let go with a combination of left and right body shots, the latter of which sent Patko to his knees.

With referee Lee Every adminstering the count, Patko made no attempt to stand and with just 1 minute 37 seconds of the first round gone, the fight was called to a halt.

The victory meant that Prosper collected the International Super-Lightweight Challenge belt on the Smith Sports promoted ‘Summit’ show, as his win also paves the way for a shot at major honours in 2018.

On chalking up his 11th pro victory, Prosper said: “I just put it on him, I knew what I could do and I just let my shots go.

“It’s great to get the belt, but next year I want to be fighting for English or British titles.

“My time has come, I’m ready to step up.”