Opener Hill top scores in Dunstable draw

Dunstable Town were left frustrated in their attempts to win during Saturday’s Saracens Herts League Championship clash at Sawbridgeworth.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, opener Guy Hill top scoring with a fine 87 from 112 balls in his side’s 279-9 from 60 overs.

He was well backed up by Matthew Woodcock, who scored a quickfire 67 from just 44 deliveries and then a late knock of 39 by Jack Kilduff,

With the ball in their hands, Dunstable were frustrated by an opening stand of 77, before reducing their hosts to 118-5.

However, despite 4-62 from Sam Cherry and Kilduff taking 3-42, Sawbridgeworth held on at 226-8 to earn a draw.

An excellent innings from Lee Pratt led the IIs to an 88-run win over Northchurch in Division Three A.

Batting at three, Pratt hit 94 before being run out, as Ned Whitney (67) and David Barker (62) helped Dunstable to 282-7 from 50 overs,

Although opener John Barry carried his bat for an unbeaten 96, the visitors slumped to 194 all out, Ciaran Newton taking 3-35, Stuart Harvey (2-42) and Joe Thorne (2-24) in the wickets too.

Captain Phil Lewis hit an incredible 201 not out for the IIIs in their two wicket defeat against Rickmansworth IIs in Division Seven B.

Batting at five, Lewis saw his side to 316-3 from 50 overs, with opener Ian Horton finishing unbeaten on 73.

However, it still wasn’t enough as despite Tarnjit Biryah taking 4-60 and Ayaz Ahmed 2-61, the visitors reached 317-8 with just one ball left.

The IVs were well beaten by Riseley in Beds Invitational League Division Three, going down by eight wickets.

Batting first, Dunstable were always in trouble after a top order collapse, eventually recovering to post 127 all out, Zafeer Muhammad making 25, extras the top score on 26.

They couldn’t stop Riseley making 129-2, with the only breakthroughs going to Ken Alden (1-20) and Alec Baldwin (1-14).

Dunstable’s Sunday sides had the weekend off with no Beds County League action.