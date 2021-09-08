Ann nets the winner as AFC Dunstable beat Biggleswade FC in the FA Cup

AFC Dunstable's goal celebration from the weekend - pic: Guy Hills photography

A solitary Alasan Ann strike midway through the second half was enough for AFC Dunstable to book their place in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Biggleswade FC on Saturday.

The visitors had much of the play in the first period but neither goalkeeper was really tested

AFC boss Steve Heath made a substitution at the break which proved to be pivotal as Ann replaced James Lauder.

With the tie looking likely to be heading for a replay, Biggleswade were given a golden opportunity to break the deadlock on the hour mark when the referee adjudged that Sam McClelland had fouled a home player and pointed to the penalty spot.

Nathan George struck a firm effort but Jamie Head in the visitor’s goal, who has already put in a string of fine performances this season, managed to get a strong hand to the ball and push it away to safety.

Just over 10 minutes later the deadlock was eventually broken, as Ann hit a long range effort which beat the goalkeeper to book AFC’s place in the next round, along with a cheque for £2,250.

Heath’s side travel to the winners of Barking and Aveley’s tie, as they require a replay following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, AFC have welcomed back Jervon Campbell to the club after he re-signed from Berkhamsted this week.