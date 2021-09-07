Bell chimes in with equaliser to earn Barton an FA Cup replay

Action from Barton Rovers U18s' FA Youth Cup tie - pic: Gareth Owen

Barton Rovers earned a highly respectable replay against Isthmian Premier Division side and FA Trophy winners Hornchurch in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Manager Tony Fontenelle was forced to shuffle his pack slightly due to unavailability and this was compounded further when striker Tony Burnett failed a late fitness test.

Early exchanges in the game were cagey, as Hornchurch had the first sight of goal when a Sam Higgins shot was deflected for a corner that was mopped up by Kyle Forster.

Rovers had a decent chance after 15 minutes when veteran Nathan Frater’s volley was straight at keeper Joe Wright, but Barton were forced into an early change, Sam King forced off with what appeared to be a dead leg, Chris Regis coming on.

Forster was called into action midway through the half, calmly collecting a Higgins header before Toff Adeoti’s effort for the visitors was gathered by Wright.

On the half hour Forster pulled off a great save, tipping over Jordan Clark’s close range header, while a mazy run by Victor Osobu saw him shoot into the side-netting.

After the break, Ellis Brown had a good effort for the home side that Forster was alert to, while Osobu’s attempt was cleared off the line.

However, Hornchurch took the lead on 69 minutes when a corner was flicked on to the unmarked Charlie Ruff who thrashed a fine volley past Forster.

Instead of crumbling, Rovers took the bull by the horns and were level just three minutes later when Lewis Thomas’s header was tapped into the net by the lurking Brad Bell.

Although there were still 20 minutes left, neither side could net a winner, meaning there will be a replay this evening at Sharpenhoe Road, kick-off 7.45pm, with the victors hosting Walthamstow in the next round.

Barton: Forster, Powell, Andrews ©, Thomas, Williams, Adeoti, Shepherd, Bell, Frater (Evans 89), King (Regis 20), Osubu.

Attendance: 362.