Big night for Udofia as he chases his first major title

Undefeated Luton boxer Linus Udofia faces the biggest challenge of his professional career so far as he takes on Tyler Denny for the vacant English Middleweight title at York Hall this evening.

This gives Udofia the opportunity to win his first ever professional title as well as extending his flawless record to 15 wins.

Udofia, 26, has 14 victories to his name so far, including seven wins by knockout - compared to the 12 triumphs that Denny has managed in his career.

The Luton boxer most recently defeated Liam Griffiths at the O2 Arena, while his opponent, from the West Midlands, has only fought one more professional fight, losing one of his 15 by knockout and drawing two.

Denny’s only loss was at the hands of Leeds boxer Reece Cartwright, who defeated him to win the same title that will be up for grabs on Saturday.

However, Udofia, believes he has trained hard enough and is well prepared for the biggest fight of his professional career so far.

He said: “This has been the hardest training camp I have ever done.

“We have worked on literally everything, but my ring IQ has become strongest.

“I’m really confident. No disrespect to my opponent, but I just feel on top.

“His shot selection looks really good, but his footwork is lacking.”

Udofia is a popular figure within the community, and he was presented on the pitch at Luton Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United last weekend, to which he received a very warm reception from the Hatters’ fans.

He said: “It feels incredible. I feel like I have that extra 10 per cent.”

“In regard to what is next, let’s get Saturday out of the way first and then we will see.”

Udofia responded to the support from the Luton fans on his social media with the message: “I won’t let you down come Saturday.”

The November Nightmare event, promoted by Goodwin Boxing, will also see two other national title bouts, with the headline fight between Liam Dillon and Youssef Khoumari.