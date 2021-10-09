Blues appoint ex-Hatter Joe Deeney as first team head coach

Joe Deeney

Dunstable Town FC have announced former Luton Town player Joe Deeney as first team head coach.

Deeney spent 24 years at the Hatters from schoolboy, apprentice, professional, playing twice and scoring once, before becoming youth development phase coach for the U15s and U16s.

He left Kenilworth Road in 2016 to join National League South club Oxford City where he was assistant manager to Mark Jones, staying for two seasons, then named manager of Hemel Hempstead Town.

Deeney is a UEFA A Licence coach and currently coach at Luton Town’s A Level Academy at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard where he has been for eight years.

He beat intense competition from several well qualified and experienced candidates to take over at Creasey Park and been tasked with turning round the fortunes of the fan owned club which became only the 46th club in the UK to be granted Community Benefit Society status in the summer.

Deeney has brought both Kyle Durcan and Rob Sinclair with him as his backroom staff.

Durcan, who is a UEFA licensed coach and holds the prestigious FA Advanced Youth award, will be the assistant head coach combining with his current role as Luton Town academy coach.

Meanwhile, Sinclair joins the club as first team player/coach and brings invaluable experience both on and off the field, amassing over 300 appearances in his career at League Two and National League level.

Deeney said: “I am delighted to be offered the position of head coach.

“The club has a rich history and the long-term aims and ambitions of getting back up the football pyramid match my very own.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the chairman and directors who I met and am excited to get to work with them all.

“There are some great people at the club, it is a privilege to be tasked along with Kyle and Rob to get this club back to where we all want.

“We are aware of the current league situation and the need in the short term to get a culture implemented to ensure we begin to climb the league this season.

“I am delighted to be able to bring in both Kyle Durcan and Rob Sinclair. Both are outstanding characters and coaches that I trust and will match the core values we expect of ourselves and our players. “

Director of Football Gary Levy added: “Joe’s appointment heralds an exciting new era in the club’s history.

“Joe and his team come with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the local football scene,and all at Dunstable Town FC welcome him on board and can’t wait to get going.”