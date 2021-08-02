Blues continue unbeaten run ahead of Premier Division opener against MK Irish

Chris Stapleton makes it 2-2 against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Thursday night

Dunstable Town made it five games without defeat on Thursday evening after a 2-2 draw against Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Creasey Park.

The opening stages were uneventful until a pinpoint cross from the left was met with a perfectly placed header by Will Jones of Rushden, giving the visitors the lead.

The Blues responded well, Chris Stapleton holding up play before cutting back for Tyler Fry to drive a daisy-cutter narrowly wide.

Shortly afterwards and Fry was involved again, this time failing to get on the end of an excellent cross when any touch at all would surely have seen an equaliser.

Just before the midway point, it looked as though Dunstable would rue those missed chances as Ben Diamond found Jones, who took a touch and blasted the ball into the top corner.

Fry then did bring Blues back into the game, leaping well to loop a header into the net to halve the deficit.

Lorrell Smith came close to restoring the visitors two-goal lead before half-time, his thundering shot crashing off the crossbar.

Some close calls early in the second half were weathered by the Blues before Fry whipped in a low free-kick, Stapleton diverting the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

Both teams looked for a winner late on, Will Glennon came closest in the dying minutes, heading just wide of the target, as Gareth Jackon’s side picked up another encouraging result.

The Blues then travelled to Berkhamsted Comrades on Saturday in their final friendly and ran out 3-0 winners, Daniel Trif and new signings Matt Ellis and Drew Phillips on target.

Dunstable start their SSML Premier Division campaign at home to Milton Keynes Irish on Tuesday night with a 7.45pm kick off.

Jackson has been getting his squad in place over the course of pre-season, announcing some further new additions recently.

Goalkeeper Dan Gould, who has made 37 appearances for the Blues, is on board once more as is club captain Stapleton, with 20 goals in 44 games so far.

Defender Gregg Douglas has agreed terms, along with midfielder Roy Byron, who featured 16 times last term, while defender Dylan Fitzpatrick and attacker Fry have all agreed to stay.