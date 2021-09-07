Blues fall to Risborough defeat as U18s shock Brackley on penalties in FA Youth Cup

The triumphant Dunstable Town U18s side

Dunstable Town were beaten 2-1 at high-flying Risborough Rangers in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.

The first half saw Risborough move into the lead on 27 minutes when Kieron Schmidt produced a pinpoint pass for Marcus Wyllie to score.

It was 2-0 just five minutes before the break as Alex Kedzierski found Wyllie who notched his second.

After the interval, Dunstable started strongly and pulled one back on 50 minutes through Tyler Fry.

An open game then saw chances come and go at both ends as Daniel Trif and Chris Stapleton went close for the Blues, but the visitors were also thankful to Dan Gould for pulling off some outstanding saves.

Town travel to Leighton Town this evening and then visit British Airways (Sat) in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Dunstable: Daniel Gould, Robert Armstrong, Jeremiah Debayo, Joseph Debayo, Gregg Douglas, Matthew Ellis (Kenny Appiah 74), Tyler Fry, Samuel Gibson (Takula Chijota 78), Simon Richards (Drew Phillips 61), Chris Stapleton, Daniel Trif.

Meanwhile, Dunstable Town U18s knocked National League North Side Brackley Town out of the FA Youth Cup with a thrilling penalty shoot-out triumph last week.

Cheered on by a crowd of almost 100, the teenagers, coached by Kevin Randall, Daniel Gaskin and Telmo Jesus, gave those in attendance something to cheer about.

Trailing 1-0, a deserved 75th minute equaliser from Eben saw the game go to spotkicks where keeper Kyle made two outstanding saves, as Andy, Archie, Josh and Steffan all found the net to secure the Blues place in the next round.

They they will host AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Thursday, September 16.