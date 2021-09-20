Blues snap up Grenadian international Kwazim Theodore
Midfielder arrives at Creasey Park
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:04 pm
Dunstable Town have signed Grenadian international attacking midfielder Kwazim Theodore.
The 25-year-old has represented his country 29 times, scoring once, including featuring in the recent Gold Cup campaign in America.
Theodore has also played for GBSS, Queens Park Rangers SC and Camerhogne in his home country, with a spell at Antigua and Barbuda club All Saints United as well.
He was on the bench for the weekend’s 2-1 win over Harpenden Town and will now look to make his debut during Tuesday night’s clash with Tring Athletic.