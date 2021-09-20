Blues snap up Grenadian international Kwazim Theodore

Kwazim Theodore (left) in action for Grenada

Dunstable Town have signed Grenadian international attacking midfielder Kwazim Theodore.

The 25-year-old has represented his country 29 times, scoring once, including featuring in the recent Gold Cup campaign in America.

Theodore has also played for GBSS, Queens Park Rangers SC and Camerhogne in his home country, with a spell at Antigua and Barbuda club All Saints United as well.