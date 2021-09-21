Boxer King earns victory on his Senior bow

Luton boxer Sam King

Luton fighter Sam King made a winning return to the ring in his first Senior bout following 18 months without competitive boxing due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.

King, who excelled at both Junior and Youth levels having had 48 bouts and represented England, certainly showed his intentions going forward in saying ‘yes’ to an opening outing against the highly talented and vastly experienced London-based Paul Gordon, ranked ninth in the UK Seniors and a previous Haringey Box Cup winner.

King came out for round one with real purpose boxing behind a strong jab and began to unleash multiple shots from all angles.

Midway through the first, Gordon seemed to be struggling with the power and accuracy of King’s work but rallied to level some strong body shots of his own.

The two boxers briefly parted, however, the next coming together saw King land a left jab followed by a straight right hand resulting in an impressive first round knock-out and victory on his Senior debut.

Few, if any, could have predicted this eagerly anticipated bout would be over inside the first three minutes, as speaking afterwards, King said: “It felt great to be back in the ring and to get the win.