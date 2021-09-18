Campbell returns to bag a brace for AFC in Kempston win ahead of FA Cup tie

AFC Dunstable continued their good start to the season with a commanding 4-1 Southern League Division One Central home win over Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

The hosts had most of the play in the opening half hour but failed to take any of their chances.

That changed on 37 minutes when the returning Jervon Campbell converted a cross from Alasan Ann as he fired into the roof of the net to put the OD’s in front.

Leading 1-0 at half time, the hosts would have felt that the lead could and should have been greater.

This was the case just 10 minutes after the break as Campbell bundled home Kieran Hamilton’s cross to mark his return to Creasey Park with a brace, joining from league rivals Berkhamsted last week.

At this point it was only Campbell who was on the scoresheet but the hard working pair of Ben Farrell and Newman Carney, either of whom could have been star man, were causing the visitors all kinds of problems as they were breaking up play and putting their opponents immediately on the back foot.

Farrell was rewarded for another excellent performance as he headed home the hosts third with a powerful effort that flew past Kempston custodian, Carl Knox.

The visitors did pull one back courtesy of a Charlie Hayward free kick, but AFC quickly restored their three goal advantage as BJ Christie fired home from the penalty spot after Kieran Hamilton had been fouled in the box.

Kieran Hamilton was on target for AFC as they drew 1-1 at Kidlington on Wendesday night.