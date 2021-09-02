Carr ends his long wait for a Dunstable Town CC century

Terry Carr’s first Dunstable Town century since 2015 earned his side a third successive Herts League Championship win on Saturday.

After Langleybury made 196, Carr’s ton saw his side to 198-3.

Lee Pratt’s 74 led the IIs to safety in Division 3A with one game to spare.

The captain’s eighth half century of the season was followed by 42 from Ciaran Newton and 41 from Harsil Dixit to post 245-7 from 50 overs.

The same pair followed it up with the ball as Dixit’s 3-40 and Newton’s 2-24 bowled North Enfield out for 221.

The IIIs collapsed against Redbourn IIIs as they were condemned to a 33-run defeat.

Josh Catlin and Ayaz Ahmed took a brace of wickets apiece to leave Dunstable chasing 179 to win.

Ian Horton reached 50 and shared a partnership of 80 with Bally Singh (28), but Dunstable slid from 92-1 to 145 all out.

The Saturday IVs claimed the Bedfordshire Invitational League Third Division title after Ollie Thaker’s performance sealed a six-wicket win over Ampthill IVs.

Thaker initially took 4-26 with the ball to leave Dunstable chasing 147 for the win, before the 13-year-old all-rounder scored 75 to guide Town over the line.

The first team made it victories on both Saturday and Sunday with a success over Eversholt and will face Biggleswade in the relegation play-off to try to save their place in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Dunstable raced to 81-2 thanks to 55 from Karun Parmar and 35 from Ian Gilbert, but collapsed to 165 all out inside 34 overs.

They fought back with the ball, Parmar’s 3-33 ensuring a narrow 13-run win in their final league game of the season.

The Sunday IIs came up narrowly short in their quest for promotion as they lost out to New Bradwell.

Ciaran Newton and Terry Stevens helped Dunstable recover from a tough start with the bat by scoring 35 each and set their hosts 154 for victory, which they reached for the loss of five wickets with seven overs in hand.

Ian Horton’s second century in three weeks led the Sunday IIIs to safety in the Fifth Division.