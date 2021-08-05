Christie on target but AFC are beaten by Saints

AFC Dunstable were beaten 3-1 by St Albans in their latest pre-season friendly game at Creasey Park on Saturday.

In front of a decent crowd of 224, the hosts fell behind early on, Alex Lankshear crossing for a trialist to volley home.

It was 2-0 on 35 minutes when Mitchell Weiss was fouled in the area and Romeo Akinola stepped up to convert the penalty.

AFC threatened to pull one back in the second period, Saints keeper Liam Gauthier forced into action, before the visitors made it 3-0 when Weiss found the net after a good solo run.

Late on, BJ Christie grabbed a consolation for Steve Heath’s side, who also won 3-2 at Bovingdon on Tuesday night, Christie (2) and Lewis Ferrell scoring.