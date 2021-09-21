Clayton bags a hat-trick as Crawley Green hit Holmer Green for six

A hat-trick from the returning Charlie Clayton secured Crawley Green’s first win of the season in some style as they trashed Holmer Green on Saturday.

The forward rejoined the club last week from Colney Heath following Phil Draycott’s move to Southern League side Berkhamsted, as Green were out of the blocks quickly at the weekend, leading 4-0 with half an hour gone.

On nine minute, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Jake Tabor was felled when clean through, Taylor Rhiney converting easily.

Five minutes later Crawley doubled their lead with the goal of the game, Clayton spotting keeper Lee Axworth off his line and from fully 40 yards out planted the ball over his head to make it 2-0.

After 27 minutes a third arrived as a sweeping move saw Rhiney cross from the left for Tabor to finish,

It was then 4-0 on 31 minutes as Dan Blackman whipped in a free kick and Chris Crook converted, while he could have had another just moments before half time.

The scoring continued in the second half as with just two minutes gone, Rhiney crossed from the right and Clayton found the net to ensure it as game over.

Crawley controlled the rest of the conteste, with keeper Mark Blower rarely troubled as Clayton completed his hat-trick with three minutes to go.

Tonight, Crawley travel to Broadfields United and on Saturday entertain Leverstock Green.

Crawley Green Reserves lost 3-1 to Queens Park Crescents, Raushan Rattigan on target.