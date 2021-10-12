Deeney tastes defeat in opening match as Blues head coach

New Dunstable Town head coach Joe Deeney

New Blues head coach Joe Deeney and his coaching staff had their first example of just how difficult it will be to navigate Dunstable Town out of the SSML Premier relegation zone following this comprehensive defeat at Harefield United on Saturday.

Scott Sinclair became the management team’s first signing and he was busy and industrious in midfield before injury forced his substitution at the break.

By that time though Dunstable were three goals down and despite a much better second half where they hit the post and had several good spells of concerted pressure, ended up well beaten.

The visitors were backed by another healthy number of away supporters as one of the manager’s first changes saw Enoch Mensah given the captain’s armband.

It was the Hares who were out of the traps first and nearly went ahead in the first minute hitting the post, but they did break the deadlock on 15 minutes through Louis Bircham, the second arriving soon afterwards courtesy of ex-QPR striker Richard Pacquette’s penalty.

Dunstable were on the back foot, but United were in no mood for charity as they scored again on 37 minutes when Courtney Austin made it 3-0.

Bobby Armstrong produced a goal-line clearance just before the interval as the Blues came out for the second period with a renewed sense of purpose and urgency.

Jimmy Hartley, making his debut for the injured Sinclair, was in the thick of the action as he hit the post, while on two occasions, last-ditch defending when Chris Stapleton was ready to pull the trigger saw the home side keep their clean sheet intact.

The final goal of the day went to the home side 10 minutes before the end as Bircham notched his second to ensure they finished worthy winners.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos visit Creasey Park this evening, kick off 7.45pm.

Blues: Dan Gould, Jamie Gill, Daniel Trif, Enoch Mensah, John Sonuga, Bobby Armstrong, Tyler Fry, Sam Gibson, Chris Stapleton (Simon Richards 75), Scott Sinclair (Jimmy Hartley 46), Dylan Baker.