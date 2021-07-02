Dominant Reynolds defeats Ardon to make it two from two

Jordan Reynolds celebrates victory over Jan Ardon - pic: MTK Global

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds claimed an impressive win in just his second professional fight as he defeated Jan Ardon on points in their six round bout at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday night.

It looked like it would be an early night’s work for Reynolds on the event staged by MTK Global Boxing as he landed a fantastic shot to knock Ardon down in the first round.

Ardon got back to his feet, but Reynolds remained dominant, landing another knockdown in the final round on his way to a one-sided 60-52 points win.

Speaking afterwards, the Lutonian said: “We all go through tough times and I had so many setbacks, I just thought ‘you’ve got to build true mental toughness and resilience.’

“It’s character building and instead of feeling sorry for myself, I want to take my chance. I’m getting a few opportunities and I want it, it will change my life.”

He also took to Twitter to post: “2-0-0 as a professional.

“Dropped him twice, a very big statement!”

The headline bout saw Ricardo Sandoval defeat Jay Harris in their IBF Flyweight title final eliminator.