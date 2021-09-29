Dubious penalty sees Crawley slip to Leverstock loss

A hotly disputed second half changed the course of the game for Crawley Green as they were defeated 3-0 by Leverstock Green on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 with 61 minutes gone, visiting attacker Lewis Collins slipped in the area only for the assistant referee to flag for an apparent foul by Isiah Brown Smith, with a spot-kick awarded and converted by Paplamin Jawara.

Earlier, Leverstock had led in the second minute when Elgeniy Daalbers opened the scoring, as Crawley had pressure of their own, Kieran Floyd and Jake Tabor combing for Taylor Rhiney to shoot wide, and forcing three corners in a row.

Crawley created several good opportunities, the ball flashing across the visitors six yard box, as neither Rhiney or Tabor could get a touch.

Full back Aaron Hughes was sin-binned in the 46th minute for disputing an offside decision, but the hosts went close when Charlie Clayton forced a save from Alfie Bonfield.

Jawara’s penalty then made it 2-0, as with 17 minutes to go, Collins fired past Mark Blower to ensure Crawley stayed fourth from bottom in the table.

Next Saturday Crawley Green entertain Tring Athletic.

The reserves recorded their first win of the season with a 3-0 win against Bedford Albion, Timmy Akerele scoring a brace and Reece Green netted on his comeback from a broken leg.